HC tells North body to release April pension

New Delhi

25 August 2020 00:24 IST

Retired officials have not received funds for last 5 months

The Delhi HC on Monday directed the North Corporation to release pension for the month of April immediately, taking into account the plight of retired civic employees.

Thousands of retired North Delhi Municipal Corporation officials have not been disbursed the pension due to them for the last five months, Nagar Nigam Seva Nivrit Karamchaari Kalyan Samiti said. “For the remaining pension, the Government of NCTD and North Corporation have been directed to file status report within two weeks with liberty to the petitioner to submit reply to the same. There are 12,000 retired employees,” it said. The case has been posted for September 21.

Advertising

Advertising