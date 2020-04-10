Delhi

HC tells govt. to release undertrial prisoners

The Delhi High Court has ordered the city government to release undertrial prisoners (UTPs), who are unable to furnish surety bond, on their furnishing a personal bond to decongest jails during COVID-19 lockdown.

An HC Bench gave the order taking into consideration recommendation of a High Powered Committee (HPC). The D.G. (Prisons) had apprised the HPC that there are large number of UTPs who have been granted bail by different Sessions Courts and Courts of Magistrates, but they are still in jail, for want of sureties owing to the restriction in movement due to the lockdown.

“In consonance with the recommendation of the HPC, we further clarify that this order should not be construed as changing any other condition if any imposed in the bail orders aforesaid passed by this Court or by any Court subordinate to it,” the Bench said.

