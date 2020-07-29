HC tells govt. to release funds to North body

New Delhi

29 July 2020 23:34 IST

Doctors have not been paid since March

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday told the city government to release funds to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation so it can pay the stipends of the resident doctors in six hospitals run by the civic body.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the Delhi government to release within 15 days an amount of ₹8 crore, as was done by it earlier, to the North body without waiting for completion of paperwork so that resident doctors can be paid.

The court said the amount being released was only for the purpose of paying the stipends or emoluments to the resident doctors at the six hospitals.

The High Court’s direction came while hearing a petition initiated by it based on news reports stating that doctors of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital have threatened to resign as they have not been paid salaries since March this year.

The news reports also stated that recently, the doctors of North Corporation-run Hindu Rao hospital had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over non-payment of their salaries for March, April and May.