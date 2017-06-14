HC tells govt to finish desilting of Kushak Nullah on war footing

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the city government to finish desilting of the Kushak 'nullah' near South Extension part II here on a "war footing" to ensure there is no waterlogging in the area.

A Bench of Justices S. Muralidhar and C. Hari Shankar termed as "unacceptable" the September 2017 deadline given by the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the entire work, including completing of the Barapullah flyover construction.

Fiver years on

The court was hearing a PIL initiated by it in 2012 on the issue of waterlogging in South Extension.

It was not pleased that five years after the issue was taken up by the court, there is no change in the situation in the area.

The Bench was also displeased with the fact that the PWD was carrying out de-silting when the monsoon was just round the corner.

The court appointed a local commissioner to inspect the area to verify the PWD’s claim that de-silting work was going on and would be finished by June 25.

It directed the petitioner, Manjeet Singh Chugh, to place on record time-stamped photographs of the construction site and the progress of the PWD's work.

With these directions, the Bench listed Mr. Chugh's application, alleging that the PWD has not carried out the de-silting work despite repeated orders of the high court in the past, for further hearing on June 16.