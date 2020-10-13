HC tells DU to declare PG results by month-end

New Delhi

13 October 2020 00:41 IST

The High Court on Monday directed Delhi University to declare results of all postgraduate courses by October 31 and to upload the marksheets on its website.

The court also directed the university to ensure that students are not required to go to a college to physically collect the marksheets.

The Bench also fixed various deadlines between October 20 and 31 for declaration of results of undergraduate courses, with a buffer of maximum three days from the date fixed.

It also said that the marksheets downloaded from the website should not carry any footnote that it requires physical verification. The marksheets shall be valid for all purposes, it added.

The court disposed of two pleas by law student Prateek Sharma and National Federation of Blind seeking to set up effective mechanisms for visually impaired and specially-abled students so that educational instructions can be transmitted to them properly and teaching material is provided to them through online mode of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the question of law is left open, the Bench said.

The HC had earlier asked the Delhi University and its examiners to expedite the evaluation process of online open book examination (OBE) and declare the students’ results preferably by the first week of October.