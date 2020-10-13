HC tells DU to declare PG results by month-end

The High Court on Monday directed Delhi University to declare results of all postgraduate courses by October 31 and to upload the marksheets on its website.
The court also directed the university to ensure that students are not required to go to a college to physically collect the marksheets.
The Bench also fixed various deadlines between October 20 and 31 for declaration of results of undergraduate courses, with a buffer of maximum three days from the date fixed.
It also said that the marksheets downloaded from the website should not carry any footnote that it requires physical verification. The marksheets shall be valid for all purposes, it added.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath