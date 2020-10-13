HC tells DU to declare PG results by month-end

The High Court on Monday directed Delhi University to declare results of all postgraduate courses by October 31 and to upload the marksheets on its website.

The court also directed the university to ensure that students are not required to go to a college to physically collect the marksheets.

The Bench also fixed various deadlines between October 20 and 31 for declaration of results of undergraduate courses, with a buffer of maximum three days from the date fixed.

It also said that the marksheets downloaded from the website should not carry any footnote that it requires physical verification. The marksheets shall be valid for all purposes, it added.