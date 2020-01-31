HC tells Delhi govt. to reply to Chautala’s plea

The Delhi High Court has asked the city government to respond to a plea by former Haryana Chief Minister O.P. Chautala who claimed that his prayer for early release from jail has not been considered by the authorities despite judicial order.

Next hearing on Feb. 28

The court asked the Delhi government to file its response on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on February 28.

The 84-year-old Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief, who is lodged in Tihar jail to serve a 10-year jail term in a teachers recruitment scam, has been seeking special remission on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, as notified by the Central government.

The High Court on December 18 last year had asked the Delhi government to consider afresh Chautala’s plea for early release from jail. It had set aside the State’s April 3, 2019 order of rejecting his plea.

Advocate Amit Sahni, appearing for Chautala, argued that despite the December 18 directions of the court, the Delhi government has not decided the case for special remission and the State cannot prolong it indefinitely.