HC tells Delhi government to consider afresh Chautala’s plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the city government to consider afresh former Haryana Chief Minister O.P. Chautala’s plea for early release from jail in a teachers’ recruitment scam.

A Bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal set aside the Delhi government’s order April 3 that rejected Chautala’s plea to grant special remission on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as notified by the Central government.

The Bench, however, clarified that it had not expressed any opinion regarding the early release of the 84-year-old Indian National Lok Dal chief.

Chautala, in his plea filed through advocate Amit Sahni, has said that he deserved to be released early under the Centre’s policy of special remission as he had already spent seven years in prison.

The plea was opposed by the Delhi government, which had said he was not eligible for the relief as he was convicted under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and that as per the proviso of the government notification, such convicts cannot be granted special remission.

Chautala had claimed in his plea that he should be considered for release from jail in view of his old age and disability as also the period of seven years already undergone by him behind bars.

His counsel had argued that the maximum sentence prescribed under the anti-corruption law at the time of Chautala’s conviction in 2013 was seven years and, therefore, the incarceration under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) in this case cannot exceed seven years.

Chautala, his son Ajay Chautala and 53 others were convicted in the case of illegal recruitment of 3,206 junior basic teachers (JBT) in 2000.