HC tells AIIMS to start free treatment of girl suffering from rare disease

The Delhi High Court has asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to start free treatment of an 18-month-old girl suffering from a rare disease ‘Gaucer’, on the plea of her father that he is unable to afford it. Justice Prathiba M. Singh also issued notice to the Central government to appraise the court on the current policy of the government on rare diseases. The High Court has posted the case for further hearing on April 17.

The Centre had come out with a National Policy for Treatment of Rare Diseases in 2018, but due to objections by certain State governments, the same was scrapped and a draft policy document for rare diseases was released on January 13, 2020.

The High Court noted that the same has not yet come into effect. “Owing to this, there appears to be no policy in place at this point for dealing with persons with rare diseases and how treatment is to be provided to them,” it added

The counsel, appearing for the father, submitted that the monthly cost of treatment is approx. ₹3.5 lakh. Since the expense for this treatment is quite steep, the father is unable to afford it.

“Considering the age of the child and given that the policy for rare diseases is yet to be finalised by the government, it is deemed appropriate to direct respondent no.3 – AIIMS – to start the treatment of the petitioner’s daughter without charging anything from him,” the High Court order said.

It also clarified that further directions in respect of the expenses towards the treatment would be passed after the Centre enters appearance in the matter.