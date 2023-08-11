HC takes suo motu cognisance of sexual assault on minor at south Delhi preschool

August 11, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - New Delhi

The High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report on an incident of alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old girl by a cleaner at a preschool and sought to know the action taken by the Delhi government and the police.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a toddler inside a washroom at a preschool in south Delhi, the police had said on August 3.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Saurabh Banerjee directed the authorities to file a status report while ensuring that the identity of the girl child is protected.

“Let a suo motu PIL be registered based on the newspaper report. Let a status report be filed positively within two weeks from today in respect of action taken in the matter by Delhi Police as well as by the Education Department, GNCTD,” the High Court said in an August 8 order.

“Mr. [Santosh Kumar] Tripathi [Delhi government counsel], while filing the status report, will mask the name of the girl child as well as the names of the parents of the girl child, and shall undertake all necessary measures to protect the identity and right to privacy of the girl child,” the court said.

The court has asked the Delhi government counsel to ensure that there is compliance with the law protecting the identity of minor victims of sexual offences.

According to the police, the girl was complaining of severe abdominal pain. After much probing, her mother came to know of the incident. The child later identified Arjun Kumar, 33, who used to clean the boys’ washroom in the school, the police had said.

A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against the accused. The accused, a resident of Old Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The High Court will hear the case on September 1.

