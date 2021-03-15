HC takes into account age, quashes case against youth

It directs him to do service at gurdwara

The Delhi High Court has directed a 21-year-old youth, who had stabbed a man on his stomach, to do community service at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara here for a month while quashing the criminal case against him.

Justice Subramonium Prasad while coming at the decision noted that the accused Mohd Umair is “a 21-year-old youngster having entire life ahead of him” and also that he and the victim has entered into a settlement.

“The accused has expressed regret in the court. The complainant [victim] who is present in the court also states that the life of the youngster would get spoiled if proceedings continue,” Justice Prasad said.

The incident took place on March 26 last year at Jama Masjid area when the victim while on his way to a friend’s home in the locality found Umair arguing with his mother on the alley. When the victim asked Umair not to argue with his mother, Umair started abusing him and started fighting with him. Umair then took a knife from a vegetable vendor and stabbed the victim.

Umair has already spent about a month in custody and is currently on bail.

“The petitioner is a youngster of 21 years having entire life ahead of him. The parties are living in the same area. There are no criminal antecedents against the petitioner. He has not absconded,” the court said while cautioning Umair “not to indulge in such activities and repeat the offence in future”.

“The youngster must learn to control his anger and keep in mind that he cannot take law in his hands,” Justice Prasad said, ordering the accused to do one month community service at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib from March 16 to April 16. The High Court also imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh on Umair.

In case of any absenteeism or default on Umair’s part, the court asked Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to inform the SHO concerned, who shall in turn inform the public prosecutor, for bringing it to the notice of the court.

“After completion of one month, a certificate from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib be also filed to show compliance of the order,” the court said.