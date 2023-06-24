HC suspends 10-year jail term of Zimbabwean national in narcotics-related case

June 24, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court suspended a 10-year jail term of a Zimbabwean national in a narcotics-related case, noting that the contraband was allegedly not recovered as per norms.

“In this case, besides the fact that the appellant may have a case to argue on the issue of defective sampling at the time of seizure, the appellant has also undergone a substantial period of sentence and the appeal is likely to take some time for hearing,” Justice Anish Dayal said.

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team had apprehended Betty Rame, 38, in April 2018 at the IGI Airport with two concealed bags full of a crystalline substance, which tested positive for Methamphetamine.

In August 2021, Rame was convicted and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with a ₹1 lakh fine under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rame’s counsel contended that the NCB did not collect the sample as per norms. The defence counsel said the contraband was admittedly seized from two separate bags and that the bags were subsequently mixed.

The counsel argued that as per a standing order, the contents of the bags should not have been mixed to avoid the substance “losing its identity”.

