HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC suspends 10-year jail term of Zimbabwean national in narcotics-related case

June 24, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The appellant has already undergone a substantial period of sentence, the court said.

The appellant has already undergone a substantial period of sentence, the court said. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The Delhi High Court suspended a 10-year jail term of a Zimbabwean national in a narcotics-related case, noting that the contraband was allegedly not recovered as per norms.

“In this case, besides the fact that the appellant may have a case to argue on the issue of defective sampling at the time of seizure, the appellant has also undergone a substantial period of sentence and the appeal is likely to take some time for hearing,” Justice Anish Dayal said.

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team had apprehended Betty Rame, 38, in April 2018 at the IGI Airport with two concealed bags full of a crystalline substance, which tested positive for Methamphetamine.

In August 2021, Rame was convicted and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with a ₹1 lakh fine under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rame’s counsel contended that the NCB did not collect the sample as per norms. The defence counsel said the contraband was admittedly seized from two separate bags and that the bags were subsequently mixed.

The counsel argued that as per a standing order, the contents of the bags should not have been mixed to avoid the substance “losing its identity”.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.