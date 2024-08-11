HC streamlines compensation process in POCSO cases

The Delhi High Court has issued directions to streamline the process for compensation in sexual abuse cases involving children, saying it can be carried out more effectively if victims are made aware that they entitled to relief.

The court issued the directions while hearing a case for compensation to a minor victim, with the petitioner’s counsel saying there are several other cases under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act where compensation has not been paid yet.

“According to us, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) can effectively carry on its work, which includes disbursing compensation, if victims are made aware that they are entitled to compensation,” the High Court said in its August 1 order.

The High Court also ordered the DLSAs to set up a front office in “a conspicuous place”, preferably at the main entrance of the district courts complex.

It said the advocate and the paralegal volunteer (PLV) assigned duty at the office shall interact with the victims and resolve their queries regarding compensation while maintaining privacy and confidentiality.

“If the victim or her/his family member requires or desires it, PLVs shall accompany her/him to the designated courtroom to render assistance in moving an application for interim or final compensation or to enquire about the status concerning its disposal, and/or to respective DLSAs for obtaining information regarding the status of disbursal of compensation as well as availing of free legal aid,” the court said.

“Bilingual Information Boards regarding the availability of victim compensation under the 2018 scheme shall be installed outside each designated court dealing with POCSO cases,” a bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Amit Bansal said.

The court said the board must display details about compensation, free legal aid, particulars concerning the location of the DLSA and the contact number of the official concerned.

