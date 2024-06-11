ADVERTISEMENT

HC stops ‘Baap Ki Adalat’ after journalist Rajat Sharma files suit

Published - June 11, 2024 07:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court has ordered a person, who claims to be a political satirist, to stop using ‘Jhandiya TV’ and ‘Baap Ki Adalat’ as it was deceptively similar to journalist Rajat Sharma’s news channel India TV and his popular program ‘Aap Ki Adalat’.

The High Court restrained Mr Ravindra Kumar Choudhary from using photos, videos or name of Rajat Sharma “either as trademark/logo/trading style, domain name, social media posts, audio video content, or in relation to any services” which could result in the violation of personality rights of the journalist.

TheHigh Court, in its May 30 order, also ordered X, YouTube, and Facebook to remove the disputed content, including social media posts/links containing the infringing trademarks/logos and any other deceptively similar marks/logos.

India TV and Mr Sharma had initiated legal action before the High Court, seeking relief against an infringer who was unlawfully using trademarks/logos resembling ‘India TV’ and ‘Aap Ki Adalat’.

Additionally, the petitioners sought direction to prevent the unauthorized use of any photograph, video, or name of Mr Sharma, in violation of his personality rights, across various mediums including trademarks/logos, trading styles, domain names, social media posts, audio-video content, and related services.

