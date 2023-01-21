HamberMenu
HC stays trial court proceedings against BJP leader Harish Khurana in defamation case by Sisodia

January 21, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Friday put on hold the trial court proceedings against BJP spokesperson and media relations incharge Harish Khurana and others in a defamation case filed against them by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma sought Mr. Sisodia’s response to a petition filed by Mr. Khurana challenging the trial court’s November 28, 2019 order summoning him as an accused in the defamation case.

Mr. Sisodia had filed a defamation complaint against six people, including Mr. Khurana, for allegedly levelling corruption charges against him in relation to with Delhi government school classrooms.

On January 5, the High Court stayed the proceedings against Hans Raj Hans, a member of Parliament, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, an MLA, in the case.

The AAP leader had filed the complaint under Section 200 of the CrPC for commission of offences under Sections 499 and 500 read with Sections 34 and 35 of the IPC for making false and defamatory statements in print, electronic and social media.

“Issue notice. [The] respondent may file a reply to the petition and the stay application. In the meanwhile, the proceedings qua the present petitioner [Mr. Khurana] be stayed,” the High Court ordered on Friday while posting the case for further hearing on March 10 to be heard along with petitions filed by co-accused and BJP leaders Mr. Hans and Mr. Sirsa.

