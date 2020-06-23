HC stays probe against Ganga Ram Hospital

New Delhi

23 June 2020 01:04 IST

Govt. had filed an FIR against it for alleged violating COVID-19 norms

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the investigation and all-related proceedings against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in connection with an FIR lodged against it for alleged violation of COVID-19 regulation norms. The court said all proceedings consequent to registration of the FIR, including police probe, will remain stayed till final disposal of the plea by the hospital. The court posted the case for further hearing on August 11.

The hospital, in its plea, had sought quashing of the FIR lodged on June 5 at Rajinder Nagar police station under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC and the proceedings initiated thereafter.

Govt. order

The hospital also sought to set aside the Delhi government’s June 3 order, prohibiting RT/PCR sampling for COVID- 19 suspect/contact cases with immediate effect.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of a senior official of the Delhi Health Department who has alleged that the hospital was not using RT-PCR app while collecting COVID-19 samples. It said that as per the guidelines, it is “mandatory” for labs to collect samples through RT-PCR app.

The official has also alleged “violation” on part of the hospital in not adhering to COVID-19 regulation norms, as specified under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

“The CDMO-cum-mission director central has mentioned that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even till June 3, which is a clear violation of directions issued under Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation 2020 Act,” the FIR stated.

The hospital, in its petition, claimed that the FIR was vague and does not disclose commissioning of an offence under Section 188 of IPC.