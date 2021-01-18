HC stays order summoning travel company CEO in cheating case

Court issues notice to govt., applicant seeking their replies

The Delhi High Court has stayed a trial court order summoning online travel company Make My Trip’s (MMT) CEO Deep Kalra in a cheating case filed by a lawyer.

Justice Anu Malhotra passed the interim direction on Mr. Kalra’s plea seeking quashing of the trial court’s March 3, 2020 order and the proceedings emanating from it.

“The matter be re-notified for February 10, till which date the impugned order against the applicant [Mr. Kalra] is stayed,” the High Court said.

The High Court also issued notice to the government, and the lawyer seeking their response on Mr. Kalra’s plea by February 10, the next date of hearing.

Conspired to cheat

The complainant-lawyer had filed a cheating complaint with the police alleging that Make My Trip, its CEO and one of its employees, who had planned his holiday package, conspired to cheat him.

Mr. Kalra’s lawyer argued that after carrying out an initial enquiry, the police had in 2014 said the dispute was purely of civil nature and no cognisable offence was made out.

Despite that report, the magisterial court had directed registration of an FIR and therefore an FIR for the offences of cheating and criminal conspiracy was lodged against Make My Trip, Mr. Kalra and the employee, who had planned the holiday for the complainant-lawyer, the petition said.