HC stays eviction notice to Birju Maharaj to vacate government accommodation

The Delhi High Court has stayed the eviction notice issued by the Centre to Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj to vacate the government accommodation allotted to him here.
A Vacation Bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru said the eviction notice issued to Birju Maharaj will be kept in abeyance till the next date of hearing on January 22, when it will be heard along with similar pleas by other artists against eviction notices issued to them.
Birju Maharaj, a renowned Kathak artist, was allotted a government accommodation on account of his accomplishments.
However, recently he was issued the eviction notice saying that the government allotment stands cancelled.
He was told to vacate the premises by December 31, forcing him to approach the High Court.
Notably, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has also issued similar eviction notices to other senior artists who have been residing at their government allotted homes at Asian Games Village Complex here since 1987.
Bharati Shivaji, a noted Indian classical dancer of Mohiniyattom, choreographer and author and recipient of the prestigious Padmashri Award, Sangeet Natak Academi Award and Sahitya Kala Parishad Samman was asked to vacate her premises by December 31.
