HC stays defamation proceedings against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari 

May 11, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday put on hold trial court proceedings against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in a defamation case by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also issued notice to the jailed AAP leader and sought his response to Mr. Tiwari’s petition challenging the trial court’s November 28, 2019 order summoning him and others as accused in the case.

Mr. Sisodia, then Delhi’s Education Minister, had filed a defamation complaint against six persons, including the BJP leader, for levelling “false allegations of corruption” against him with regard to the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

The High Court had earlier stayed the trial court proceedings against BJP MPs Hans Raj Hans and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa and party spokesperson and media relations in-charge Harish Khurana in the same case.

