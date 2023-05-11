HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC stays defamation proceedings against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari 

May 11, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday put on hold trial court proceedings against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in a defamation case by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also issued notice to the jailed AAP leader and sought his response to Mr. Tiwari’s petition challenging the trial court’s November 28, 2019 order summoning him and others as accused in the case.

Mr. Sisodia, then Delhi’s Education Minister, had filed a defamation complaint against six persons, including the BJP leader, for levelling “false allegations of corruption” against him with regard to the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

The High Court had earlier stayed the trial court proceedings against BJP MPs Hans Raj Hans and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa and party spokesperson and media relations in-charge Harish Khurana in the same case.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.