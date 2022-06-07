HC stays DCW order summoning MCD official over safety of girls in primary schools

Additional Director (Education) will appear before DCW on June 9, says MCD’s counsel

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed an order by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) summoning the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the issue of safety and security of girls in primary schools.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri gave the direction on a petition by the MCD challenging the panel’s June 2 order.

The MCD’s counsel informed the High Court that in place of the Commissioner, an Additional Director (Education) would appear before DCW on June 9 to respond to the findings by the panel.

The court posted the case for further hearing on July 20 and said till then the DCW order summoning the MCD Commissioner to be kept in abeyance.

The DCW had instituted an inquiry on the condition of safety of girls in primary schools in Delhi and had visited four MCD schools in May. The team inspected the school buildings as well as interacted with students, teachers, and other staffers of the school.

Critical shortcomings

During the inspections, several glaring irregularities and critical shortcomings were observed by the commission, including used drugs and alcohol bottles being recovered from one of the schools.

The inspection revealed that toilets were found to be locked in one school and girls were forced to defecate in the open. CCTV and security guards were not available in the schools, the inspection found.

Sought more time

As these issues posed a direct threat to the life and liberty of the students and needed urgent action, the DCW had issued a notice to the MCD Commissioner on May 23, 2022, seeking an action-taken report. However, the MCD requested two months’ time for submitting its reply citing the recent unification of the three MCDs as a reason for the delay.

Following this, the DCW issued summons to MCD Commissioner to appear before it with relevant documents on June 9.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal had stated, “It is shocking that instead of prompt action on our critical findings, the MCD has chosen to turn a blind eye to the safety of primary school students”.

“The sheer apathy of MCD officials has led to lakhs of lives being at stake and it has now sought another two months’ time to reply to the commission. There can be no excuse for further mismanagement and negligence and we will not allow the MCD to go scot-free,” Ms Maliwal had said.