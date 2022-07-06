HC stays bail granted to Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots case

He may hamper evidence if released, submitted SIT

The Delhi High Court has stayed an order granting bail to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a case of rioting and murder arising from the 1984 anti­-Sikh riots.

Justice Yogesh Khanna gave the direction on a petition by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) that challenged the April 27 order of the trial court granting bail to Mr. Kumar in a case lodged at Saraswati Vihar police station here.

The SIT submitted that Mr. Kumar was involved in a heinous offence and some important witnesses were yet to be examined and if he is released, it may hamper the evidence.

Mr. Kumar is already serving a life term in another murder case arising from the riots that took place after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The SIT, in its plea, said this case was registered at Saraswati Vihar police station in 1991 based on an affidavit filed by a woman in September 1985 before Justice Ranganath Misra Commission of Inquiry.

“In her affidavit, the woman had narrated the November 1, 1984, incident of killing and burning of her husband and son and she had also clearly stated the name of accused Sajjan Kumar as a person who instigated the mob,” the plea said.

The plea said after investigation, the riots cell of Delhi Police had sent the case as untraced which was accepted by the magistrate on July 8, 1994. However, the complainant was neither produced before the court by the investigating officer nor the court summoned her to clarify her position before passing the order, the plea added.

The SIT added that the woman’s statement was also recorded in another FIR lodged at the Punjabi Bagh police station, however, the judicial record of that FIR has been destroyed by the weeding out process.