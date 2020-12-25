HC stay on eviction notice issued by Centre to 3 senior artists

They are residing in homes allotted by govt. here since 1987

The Delhi High Court has stayed the eviction notices issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to three senior citizen artists — who have been residing at their government allotted homes at Asian Games Village Complex here since 1987.

Justice Navin Chawla said the eviction notice issued on October 9 last has been passed without affording any opportunity of hearing to the artists. “Keeping in view the submissions made, there shall be a stay on the operation of the Impugned Order dated October 09, till the next date of hearing,” the court said, posting the case for further hearing on January 22 next year.

The first petitioner is Bharati Shivaji, a noted Indian classical dancer of Mohiniyattom, choreographer and author and recipient of the prestigious Padmashri Award, Sangeet Natak Academi Award and Sahitya Kala Parishad Samman.

The second petitioner — V. Jayarama Rao — is one of the foremost gurus and performers of Kuchipudi style, the vibrant classical dance of Andhra Pradesh. The third petitioner Ms. Banasri Rao - one of India’s foremost gurus and performer in Kuchipudi dance form.

The artists claimed that they were given their respective accommodation way back in 1987 pursuant to certain guidelines evolved by the government. Thereafter, from time to time there have been repeated extensions of their stay.

The plea said that the artists - all senior citizens - do not have any alternate accommodation or residence to stay in Delhi except for the accommodation provided by the government.

Unlike other professionals, the artists said they do not make substantial sums of money and “in fact the monies that they earn are only paltry in nature which is also reinvested in their artistic works or their institution for imparting training”. The artists claimed that the eviction notices were issued to them without giving them an opportunity to be heard.

Instead of nurturing and taking care of the artists who brand ambassadors of art and culture of the country, the government are asking them to forcibly vacate the premises by December 31 and “belittling them by calling them illegal occupants”, the plea said.

Mr Rao said that they had decided to move the court after failing to get any response to their letters to the Culture Ministry since October, when they were issued eviction notices by the Directorate of Estates under the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Mr. Rao, a Padma Shri-awardee Kuchipudi dancer, said he hoped they would get justice from the court.