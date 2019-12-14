HC shocked as administration knows nothing about agitators

The Delhi High Court on Friday described as “shocking” that the Jawaharlal Nehru University had no idea about the academic details of the students against whom it has filed a contempt petition for protesting within 100 metres of its administrative block.

Justice A.K. Chawla directed the university to file an affidavit giving details of the students named in the contempt petition, including their courses, its status and duration of stay in the campus.

The court listed the matter for hearing on next Friday.

“It is shocking you file a contempt and you don’t know anything about the students, one of whom was convicted for contempt last year also.You only know the room numbers [of the students],” the court said, after the Registrar of JNU and other officials, present in the hearing, were unable to give details about one of the nine students —Geeta Kumari—who according to the university was last year held guilty of contempt by the High Court for protesting near the administrative block.