Delhi HC shares Hindi translations of recent judgments on website

March 02, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

In a first, the Delhi High Court has made available Hindi translations of recent judgments on its website.

Delivered by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, the judgments between January 1 and February 28 were translated by the artificial intelligence tool ‘Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software’ (SUVAS).

The judgments in Hindi have been shared with a disclaimer which said the translation has been done only for the understanding of the litigant and cannot be used for any other purpose. It also stated that only the English version of the judgments will be used in official work.

Designed for the judiciary, SUVAS can translate English documents in nine vernacular languages.

