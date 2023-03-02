ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC shares Hindi translations of recent judgments on website

March 02, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The disclaimer with the judgments said the translation has been done only for the understanding of the litigant and only the English version will be used for official work

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In a first, the Delhi High Court has made available Hindi translations of recent judgments on its website.

Delivered by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, the judgments between January 1 and February 28 were translated by the artificial intelligence tool ‘Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software’ (SUVAS).

The judgments in Hindi have been shared with a disclaimer which said the translation has been done only for the understanding of the litigant and cannot be used for any other purpose. It also stated that only the English version of the judgments will be used in official work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed for the judiciary, SUVAS can translate English documents in nine vernacular languages.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US