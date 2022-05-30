HC: Share status report on CM’s security with his office

Court rejects Additional Solicitor General’s plea to redact portions of the report

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi police to share a copy of the security arrangements made at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence with Mr. Kejriwal’s office in a sealed cover.

On March 30, workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, including its national president Tejasvi Surya, led a protest outside Mr. Kejriwal’s residence over remarks made by him on the movie The Kashmir Files. The protestors subsequently turned violent, allegedly breaching the barricades and vandalising the front gate of the CM residence.

Following the incident, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj approached the High Court seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. Based on his plea, the High Court had, earlier last month, asked the police to submit the status report of its investigation in the incident and the details of the “bandobast” (security arrangement) at the Chief Minister’s residence.

On Monday a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Sachin Datta rejected the plea of Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain to redact certain portions of the status report which revealed the disciplinary action being taken against the Delhi police officers who were found to be responsible for the lapse in the CM’s security.

“The whole issue concerns lapses. The fact that there are lapses, nobody can deny. We have seen it for ourselves. Therefore… you will not redact anything. You will give it as it is,” the Bench directed Mr. Jain.

The High Court, however, ordered that the status report not be shared with the public or the petitioner, Mr. Bhardwaj, as it concerns the security of the Chief Minister.

“In view of the aspects of his security, we are not inclined to share [status report] with the petitioner. However, we direct a copy of the status report be placed before the CM secretariat in a sealed cover,” the High Court said.

The High Court also directed the Delhi police to submit its latest status report about the progress of its investigation into the FIR registered after the incident.

Mr. Bhardwaj, in his petition, alleged that the March 30 attack was carried out with the complicity of the Delhi police.

The petition has sought directions to be issued to the Delhi police and the Ministry of Home Affairs for ensuring the security of the Chief Minister and his residence in future.