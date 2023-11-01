HC sentences man to 6 months jail for demanding death penalty of sitting judge

November 01, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

The Delhi High Court has sentenced a man, who had sought the death penalty for a sitting judge of the High Court, to six-month imprisonment for contempt of court after he refused to tender ‘unconditional apology’.

The high court, on October 31, also imposed a penalty of ₹2,000 to Naresh Sharma, an alumni of IIT, and directed the police to taken him into custody and handover to the Tihar Jail same day.

Mr. Sharma, who was present in court, insisted that he stood by whatever allegations he has made, either against the judge or against the officers of Government of India and the judiciary.

The present case stems from a bunch of petition filed by Mr. Sharma earlier this year seeking immediate criminal prosecution of the Union of India, Delhi Police, Mumbai Police, Bengaluru Police, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, Sir Ratan Tata Trust, Government Ministries, and Departments for “extreme crimes” inflicted upon him and the people of India at large.

Mr. Sharma, a resident of Pathankot, Punjab, claimed that “during the India-Pakistan War starting from August, 1965 to the Tashkent Declaration in 1966, huge crimes were committed in this country by the people from within the government which had directly or indirectly benefited Tatas”.

Mr. Sharma had also claimed that in a January 2022 police complaint, he had produced the entire evidence of fraud committed by Tatas including the contract awarded by Central Public Works Department to Tata Projects Limited for the Central Vista Project including the new Parliament building.

He sought that “whatever has been built by them in the project, be demolished from the very foundation so that criminals have nothing to do with the highest seat of democracy in the country”.

These bunch of petitions were dismissed by the Single Judge bench of the high court on July 20.

In his appeal against the Single Judge bench order, Mr. Sharma claimed that the judge “stole” his fundamental right under Article 14 of the Constitution and “lied” in the judgment that he was heard at length. He sought death penalty for the judge for the “defamatory” and “seditious” decision and also filed a police complaint seeking the judge’s prosecution.

Shocked that Mr. Sharma has “no repentance for his conduct and actions”, the high court held him guilty of the contempt of court. “As a responsible citizen of the Country, the Contemnor is expected to set-forth his grievances in a civilized manner, maintaining the dignity of the Court and judicial process of law,” it said.

The high court noted that in response to a show cause notice, Mr Sharma submitted a “highly disrespectful reply”, which explicitly show that he has no guilt to his actions.

“Rather, the Contemnor has stated that he has no remorse to whatever he did and he stands by the same. The Contemnor has used utter derogatory language for the Single Bench to the extent of saying that the Single Judge is a ‘thief‟ and he has full proof of the same,” the high court said.

