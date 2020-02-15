HC sends Chawla to Tihar, issues notice to Centre on his petition

The Delhi High Court on Friday sent Sanjeev Chawla, alleged bookie and key accused in one of cricket’s biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje, to Tihar jail till further orders.

The High Court’s order came a day after a trial court here had sent him to 12-day police custody.

The court also issued notice to the Centre on Chawla’s plea and listed the case for hearing on February 19.

Chawla, who acquired British citizenship, has challenged the trial court order sending him to 12-day police custody. He contended that during his extradition, diplomatic assurances were given by the Government of India to the Government of U.K. that he will be kept in Tihar jail.

“The said assurances in unambiguous terms stated that the petitioner [Chawla], during his detention in pre-trial and post-conviction will be kept in Tihar Jail,” the plea said, adding “it was categorically stated that extradition of petitioner is sought only to face trial”.

“In complete contravention to the above assurances, the petitioner was brought to India on February 13, 2020 at around 11 a.m. and instead of producing the petitioner before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate concerned, the respondent no. 2 (Union of India) illegally and wrongfully confined him in their custody,” the plea said.

Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Cronje to fix a South African tour to India in February-March 2000.