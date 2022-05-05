HC seeks views of Centre, Delhi govt. on mandatory insurance for EVs

May 05, 2022 20:39 IST

NEW DELHI:

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government based on a petition seeking directions to make insurance cover compulsory for all the electric vehicles (EVs), including two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The petitioner, Rajat Kapoor, an advocate, also sought direction to make the wearing of helmets compulsory for all types of electric two-wheelers irrespective of the wattage of the vehicle.

In his petition, Mr. Kapoor stated that the spike in the demand for electric vehicles, due to rising petrol prices, has created an urgent need for an Act that deals specifically with EVs. He said the insurance aspect of electric vehicles needed to be clearly laid out.

“If the EV is a two-wheeler with a maximum speed of 25 km/h and power of up to 250 watts, it does not require a driver’s licence to operate. However, there must be a provision for insurance cover, to cover minimum third party risks,” Mr. Kapoor argued.

The plea also sought a direction to be issued to the appropriate authorities to issue guidelines to ensure “standardized manufacturing of reliable and long-lasting batteries which do not catch fire while being charged or otherwise”.