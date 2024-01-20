HC seeks Supertech chairman’s response to ED’s plea challenging interim bail

January 20, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked R.K. Arora, the chairman and promoter of realty major Supertech Group, to respond to a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging an order granting him interim bail on medical grounds in a money laundering case.

The high court noted that Mr. Arora, who was granted interim bail by a trial court here on Tuesday, has already been released from jail while listing the matter for further hearing on February 9.

The ED has been probing 26 FIRs registered against Supertech Ltd. and its group companies for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and forgery. They have been accused of defrauding at least 670 homebuyers of ₹164 crore.

According to the chargesheet, the company and its directors hatched a “criminal conspiracy” to cheat people by collecting funds from prospective homebuyers in advance against flats booked in their real estate projects.

The company did not adhere to the agreed obligation of providing possession of the flats in time and “defrauded” the general public, the agency has said.

The ED claimed its probe revealed the funds were collected by Supertech Ltd. and other group companies from homebuyers. The company also took project-specific term loans from banks and financial institutions for the purpose of constructing housing projects, the probe agency said.

However, these funds were “misappropriated and diverted” for buying land in the name of other group companies, which were pledged as collateral to borrow funds from banks and financial institutions, it added.

The Supertech Group also defaulted on payments to banks and financial institutions, in the process rendering around ₹1,500 crore of such loans non-performing assets, the agency said.

The trial court, while granting interim bail to Mr. Arora on medical grounds, had directed him not to leave Delhi or the country without its permission and ordered him to surrender his passport.

He was arrested by the ED on June 27, 2023.

