HC seeks status report on Safoora’s bail plea

New Delhi

19 June 2020 00:31 IST

She has challenged trial court order

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the city police on a plea to grant bail to Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar, who was arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi violence case. Justice Rajiv Shakdher asked the police to submit a status report on the plea by June 22, the next date of hearing.

Ms. Zargar, who is five months pregnant, has challenged a June 4 order of a trial court denying her bail in the case. She had contended before the trial court that from the material available on record, no act was attributable to her which incited any violence.

Her advocate had argued that Ms. Zargar was “mischieviously” arrested in the case by Delhi Police to curtail her liberty upon her release on bail in another case. It was also pleaded that Ms. Zargar deserved to be on bail on humanitarian ground as she was then 21 weeks pregnant and suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome.

The trial court, however, rejected her plea saying even if no direct violence was attributable to Ms. Zargar, she could not shy away from her liability under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. “When you choose to play with embers, you cannot blame the wind to have carried the spark a bit too far and spread the fire,” the trial court had remarked.