HC seeks status on upgrading police station CCTVs from Centre

Delhi police also told the court that the estimated cost for the implementation of the top court’s order was approximately ₹81 crore. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

August 10, 2022 00:41 IST

Supreme Court had directed that CCTVs also record audio

The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre’s response on the upgradation of CCTVs installed in police stations and police posts across the Capital, in order to also have the ability to record audio, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions.

Justice Anu Malhotra asked the Centre to respond after the Delhi police told the court that the issue of CCTV systems’ upgradation was pending before the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In its status report submitted to the High Court, the Delhi police stated that in 2018-2019, 2,127 CCTV cameras were installed in 192 police stations and 53 police posts.

“Total 10 CCTV cameras are installed in each police station and 4/5 cameras in each police post depending upon the size of the post covering all the essential places of the police station/police post buildings. However, the CCTV system already installed in police stations and police posts, presently, does not have an audio recording facility,” read the police’s status report.

The report stated that a committee was constituted following the directions issued by the Supreme Court in December 2020 and March 2021 and it was found that the existing system, which has night vision cameras and a video recording facility, can be upgraded to make provisions for audio recording.

Delhi police also told the court that there was a requirement of 2,175 additional cameras, as well as other technical necessities such as extra storage space, and that the estimated cost for the implementation of the top court’s order was approximately ₹81 crore.

It further stated that the approval for inviting the requisite tender was pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The High Court has posted the case for further hearing on September 27. It was hearing a plea alleging that the petitioner, who was the Imam of a masjid here, was threatened and subjected to “inhuman and degrading” treatment by certain persons in the presence of a Station House Officer (SHO) at a local police station.

The petitioner has claimed that the entire incident was captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the SHO’s room but no legal action was taken. He has sought the preservation of the CCTV footage.