HC seeks stand of Delhi govt. on plea to remove stray cows from roads

New Delhi

18 January 2022 23:56 IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government and local authorities to respond to a petition seeking the removal of stray animals such as cows and bulls from the city’s roads and highways to prevent accidents.

The High Court also issued notice to Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) and Deputy Commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation based on the petition by Satish Sharma, a lawyer, who claimed to have suffered injuries after “stray cows and bulls started quarrelling” on the road.

Mr. Sharma said several stray cows and bulls are wandering freely on the roads after being abandoned by their owners and despite several complaints to the concerned authorities, the animals are yet to be removed.

According to the petition, on December 15, 2021, when Mr. Sharma was going home by his bike, a flock of stray cows and bulls suddenly started fighting on the road. Distracted by the fight, the petitioner fell and sustained injuries on his palm, wrist, knee, and ankle. A passer-by had saved him.

“In these kinds of incidents and circumstances, there can be grave possibilities of a road accident. The authorities and officials failed to perform their lawful duties and obligations,” it added.

The petition contended that the authorities were duty-bound to take appropriate action to prevent cows and bulls from gathering on the roads.