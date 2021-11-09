HC seeks response to plea seeking audit of Delhi Healthcare Corporation

New Delhi

09 November 2021 02:19 IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi Government, the Lieutenant-Governor and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India to respond to a petition seeking an account audit of the Delhi Healthcare Corporation (DHC).

The DHC is a registered company that provides administrative services to hospital and health units.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh gave the direction on a petition by Abhijit Mishra, a financial economist. Mr. Mishra said since the DHC’s incorporation in 2016, the CAG had not reviewed or inspected its books of accounts and operations.

The plea said that the Delhi Government not only incorporated the DHC without the approval and authorisation of the L-G but also allocated funds to it in contravention of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

The petition contended that the DHC was functioning in violation of Articles 239AA and 299 of the Constitution of India Act, 1991, the Companies Act of 2013, and the Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, 1993.

“Neither the Government of NCT of Delhi nor the directors of the Delhi Healthcare Corporation Limited has filed any details of annual general meeting and annual return or balance sheet since [its] incorporation into the Registrar of Companies,” the petition said.

The High Court will hear the case on January 11, 2022.