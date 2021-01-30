HC seeks response to plea by PETA

Animal Welfare Board of India and Central Zoo Authority told to reply in 3 weeks

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to respond to a plea by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), seeking to issue show-cause notices to several circuses and cancel their registration certificates due to alleged violations committed by them.

A Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked the AWBI and the CZA to file detailed replies within three weeks, and posted the case for further hearing on February 25.

PETA submitted that as per the AWBI, only six circuses are functional now, but show-cause notices have been issued to only two of them. To this, the AWBI and the CZA said show-cause notices have been issued to all the six circuses and action is being taken against them.

The plea was filed in a pending petition by PETA for protection of animals in circuses stranded across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another plea by Federation of Indian Animals Protection Organisation, seeking similar relief, is also pending before the High Court.