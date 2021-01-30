HC seeks response to plea by PETA

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to respond to a plea by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), seeking to issue show-cause notices to several circuses and cancel their registration certificates due to alleged violations committed by them.
A Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked the AWBI and the CZA to file detailed replies within three weeks, and posted the case for further hearing on February 25.
PETA submitted that as per the AWBI, only six circuses are functional now, but show-cause notices have been issued to only two of them. To this, the AWBI and the CZA said show-cause notices have been issued to all the six circuses and action is being taken against them.
The plea was filed in a pending petition by PETA for protection of animals in circuses stranded across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another plea by Federation of Indian Animals Protection Organisation, seeking similar relief, is also pending before the High Court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath