HC seeks response on withdrawal of DTC buses from schools

April 20, 2022 00:59 IST

‘Decision troubling parents and students, leading to more traffic on roads’

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the city government and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to reconsider the decision to withdraw bus services to schools.

The Bench, consisting of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla, was hearing a petition by social activist Baba Alexander. Filed through advocate Robin Raju, the public interest litigation said the decision to withdraw DTC bus services to schools would have adverse effects on not only the students and their parents but on every Delhiite, as it impinges on the right to a clean environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The High Court noted that alongside causing trouble to both parents and students, the withdrawal of the DTC buses is also leading to more traffic on the roads.

Last year, the DTC asked schools to look for alternative arrangements, saying it was unable to press public buses into additional services due to a decline in its fleet.

Delhi government’s counsel Sameer Vashisht said only private schools were using DTC buses for their students and the arrangement was contractual in nature. The government took the decision as more buses were needed for the public and the private schools were free to use other private carriages for transporting their students, he added.

Responding to the government’s argument, the HC said, “You can’t take advantage of the COVID situation. Schools are also transporting children… Children are also public. Nobody is saying that you do it for free. You produce your record to justify your decision.”

Vehicular pollution

The petition added that the decision will have ramifications on the air quality of the city and travelling on Delhi roads to reach small destinations will become time-consuming.

“There are already reports that since the unlock phase began in March 2022, the traffic situation in Delhi is even worse than what it was prior to COVID. The decision to withdraw bus services to schools will thereby increase vehicular pollution and make the air quality worse,” Mr. Alexander said in his plea.

The petition added that from the perspective of children’s safety, the decision was causing anxiety among wards. It will increase the financial hardship of parents as they would have to pay more in the name of transportation charges during these precarious times when the COVID pandemic is still around us.

The plea stated that DTC had been providing its services to schools in Delhi for years and there is no justified reason for suddenly discontinuing its service to schools. The court has scheduled the next hearing for August 3.