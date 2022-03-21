HC seeks response on plea seeking recovery of damages to public properties during anti-CAA protests

NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre, Delhi government and the police to respond to a petition seeking direction to identify the people who caused damage to public properties during the protests against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019 and 2020, and to recover damages from them.

A Bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla gave the direction on a petition filed by an advocate and a law student, and listed it for further hearing on September 21.

Advocate Hinu Mahajan and law student Amandeep Singh Gehlot, in their plea, also sought the setting up of an independent machinery to investigate the damages caused and to award compensation for it.

It sought that the government department and private persons, whose properties were damaged during the protests, to be compensated for their loss and injuries by the persons found involved.

The petitioners said they have given a representation to the Centre and Delhi government seeking recovery of damages from the concerned persons for causing damages to public properties.

The petitioners said they had visited various places in Delhi and were shocked and saddened to see the damages caused to public properties during the riots in favour or against the CAA.