HC seeks response on plea by Bar Council of Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre, governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on a plea by the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) challenging the decision of the neighbouring States restricting the movement of advocates to visit their offices and attend courts in the Capital.
The court also asked the Delhi government to respond to the petition and listed the case for further hearing on May 18.
The plea, through BCD chairperson and advocate K.C. Mittal, referred to a May 1 order of the Central government permitting the use of private offices during the lockdown and contended that advocates, who are residing in neighbouring areas of Delhi, like Noida and Gurugram, are also entitled to travel to the Capital and use their offices.
