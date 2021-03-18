HC seeks response from govts. on uploading daily court orders

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and the city government on a petition to upload daily order sheets of all courts here in the prescribed time limit.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said, “We will put our house in order by the next date of hearing,” on April 30.
The High Court’s direction came on a petition by advocate Sanser Pal Singh to direct the authorities to implement the directions passed by the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court regarding uploading of daily orders in due time and to take appropriate action against erring court officers or staff in case of default.
The plea has also sought issuance of necessary guidelines in this regard. The petitioner said the plea filed for the benefit of lawyers, litigants and the public at large.
It said that advocates and litigants are aggrieved due to non-uploading of order sheets on online portal/website of courts and therefore, they have to inspect court files to read the orders which consume a lot of time of advocates as well as of the courts and court staff, papers and court fee also.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath