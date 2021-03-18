HC seeks response from govts. on uploading daily court orders

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and the city government on a petition to upload daily order sheets of all courts here in the prescribed time limit.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said, “We will put our house in order by the next date of hearing,” on April 30.

The High Court’s direction came on a petition by advocate Sanser Pal Singh to direct the authorities to implement the directions passed by the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court regarding uploading of daily orders in due time and to take appropriate action against erring court officers or staff in case of default.

The plea has also sought issuance of necessary guidelines in this regard. The petitioner said the plea filed for the benefit of lawyers, litigants and the public at large.

It said that advocates and litigants are aggrieved due to non-uploading of order sheets on online portal/website of courts and therefore, they have to inspect court files to read the orders which consume a lot of time of advocates as well as of the courts and court staff, papers and court fee also.