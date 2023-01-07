HC seeks report on SOP for DNA testing to identify bodies 

January 07, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The High Court on Friday ordered the Delhi government to submit a status report on formulating a standard operating procedure (SOP) to identify bodies through DNA testing.

The court’s order came while dealing with a petition filed in March 2020 by a man who sought directions to the authorities to expeditiously conclude the process of DNA identification to find out whether a body recovered in the 2020 north-east Delhi riots was that of his brother, who had gone missing during the violence.

“Examine it and come back,” Justice Prathiba M. Singh told the Delhi government counsel, noting that issues relating to such procedures have remained unresolved till now.

The petitioner had earlier told the court that his brother went missing from their home on February 25, 2020, and in the backdrop of the violence in the area, he feared that his brother might have met an unfortunate end.

Subsequently, it was learnt that a body was found in the area and the blood of the petitioner’s father was collected at the GTB Hospital to match it with the DNA samples collected from the unidentified body. But no expeditious action was taken after that.

While directing that the DNA matching of the body be undertaken on an urgent basis, the High Court had on March 19, 2020, said that there should be an SOP to ensure that such matters are dealt with in a timely and even-handed manner.

It had also said that the affected parties should not be left to the discretion, whims and fancies of the authorities. The High Court will hear the case again on May 12.