HC seeks report on electric, CNG crematoriums

April 19, 2022 01:10 IST

Court was hearing pleas over burial and cremation in the wake of COVID deaths last year

The Delhi High Court on Monday called for a report from the local authorities on the status of electric and CNG crematoriums and whether they are functioning in the Capital.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla gave the order while hearing petitions concerning the burial and cremation of bodies in the wake of the overwhelming number of deaths due to COVID-19 last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asked for steps taken

The court additionally asked for steps taken by the authorities to increase the use of electric and CNG crematoriums as a substitute of wood .

“We want a report for all Delhi,” the High Court said, adding that the objective behind the plea - which sought an increase in the number of electric crematoriums - was “laudable”.

The petitions that were filed last year around the second wave of COVID-19 sought temporary increase of the number of cremation and burial sites in the city in view of the “overwhelming” number of people dying due to the virus.

Pratyush Prasanna, one of the petitioners, had sought directions to make alternate arrangements for converting any park, field, open space, stadium or any other similar place as a cremation site/burial ground.

He had urged that the facility of electric crematoriums should be available and their numbers be increased, apart from ramping up the supply of wood and other necessary materials for carrying out the last rites of the dead.

In another petition, Sunil Kumar Aledia sought for more electric or CNG crematoriums in the Capital. The High Court will hear the petition again in July.