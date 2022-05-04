HC seeks report on compensation in sexual offences cases

NEW DELHI:

The Delhi High Court has called for a detailed report from the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to share details of cases, where compensation has been paid and cases where compensation is yet to be paid, to victims of sexual offences.

Justice Jasmeet Singh gave the direction while hearing a bunch of petitions on the issue of compensation to the victims of sexual offences under the Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme, 2018.

During the hearing, Mr. Kanwal Jeet Arora, Secretary, DSLSA submitted that they have collated a list of 87,405 FIRs between January 2012 to December 2017, in which the FIRs were not forwarded from the Delhi police to the DSLSA.

Mr. Arora submitted that out of 87,405 FIRs, there could be cases in which no offence has been made out and cases where compensation has been paid.

Following this, the High Court ordered, “Let the DSLSA give a detailed tabulation indicating cases where no offence has been made, cases where compensation has been paid and cases where compensation is yet to be paid. The affidavit shall also indicate further steps taken by DSLSA in that regard”.

Earlier in January, DSLSA had told the High Court that a sensitisation programme was held on January 11, 2022, in which Delhi police officers were sensitised about promptly forwarding FIRs registered under the sections of rape and kidnapping of the IPC, and the POCSO Act, to ensure that the necessary steps for awarding interim compensation to the victims are taken at the earliest.

The DSLSA also submitted that sensitisation programmes will be continued in future, where not only the officers of the Delhi police but also counsellors from the Delhi Commission for Women would be asked to join.

Mr. Harender K. Singh, DCP (Legal) had submitted that DCPs of all the districts have been sensitized and necessary standing orders have also been issued so that the entire data with respect to the cases pertaining to the sections could be shared with the DSLSA.