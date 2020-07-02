HC seeks reply on plea on e-registration of property

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and the city government on a petition seeking e-registration of property documents at all sub-registrar offices in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The petition by advocate D.C. Tuteja has stated that due to the pandemic “the entire process of registration of documents has come to a standstill and various rights of parties have been affected equally being unable to meet their obligations under the agreements or for creating any rights in favour of their loved ones”.
Advocate Gaurav Bahl, appearing for Mr. Tuteja, said that physical presence of the parties can be done away with by equipping the 22 sub-registrar offices here, where the property documentation is carried out, with virtual portals which would allow the parties to be virtually present.
Mr. Bahl argued that over 300 people visit each sub-registrar office for the purpose of property registration, which mandates the two parties executing the document accompanied by two witnesses.
At times there are more parties to the document and hence the number of person visiting sub-registrar office is huge and is in face of COVID-19 and the said number of persons is highly risk-oriented and likely to cause spread of the disease, he added.
