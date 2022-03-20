HC seeks reply on plea claiming school building lying unutilized since 2011

Court has also sought response of DoE on the plea

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government to respond to a plea seeking to make functional a government school that was constructed back in 2011-12 and has been lying unutilised since.

A Bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla also sought the response of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on the plea, filed by an NGO, seeking to take action against the officials answerable for their “lackadaisical attitude and dereliction of duties”.

The NGO, Lakshya, in its plea, said that a full-fledged school — Rajkiya Uchh Madhyammik Balika Vidyalaya — in Joshi Colony in IP Extension here was constructed and developed in 2011-12 and had been in a poor, unutilised condition.

The NGO claimed that anti-social elements were stealing articles, including iron gates, windows, water taps, and washbasins, from the building and consuming alcohol and contraband substances there. It said the authorities were silent with regard to the information about the reason for the non-operation of the building.

The school building was inaugurated by a Member of Parliament and other higher officials of DoE in 2014, the plea said. The High Court will hear the plea again on March 29.