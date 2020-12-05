HC seeks reply on petition against CM’s ration scheme

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and city government on a petition against implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana under which packed ration would be delivered at the doorstep of eligible persons.
A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad also issued notice to and the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and sought their stand on the petition by an association representing fair price shop (FPS) dealers. The Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, in its plea, said that the Delhi government scheme for doorstep delivery of ration bypasses the licensed FPS dealers without amending the necessary laws – the National Food Security Act of 2013 and Delhi Specified Articles (Regulation of Distribution) Order of 1981.
The scheme was announced by the Delhi government on July 21. Beneficiaries will be given an option of taking ration from shops or getting it delivered to their homes.
