HC seeks replies on pleas to protest at Shah’s house

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought responses from the government and the police on AAP MLAs — Raghav Chadha and Atishi’s — pleas challenging the denial of their request for permission to hold protests outside the residences of Home Minister Amit Shah and L-G Anil Baijal.

Justice Navin Chawla issued notices to the Delhi government and the police, and sought their stand on the petitions by the two AAP leaders by January 14.

The Delhi Police, represented by Additional Standing Counsel Gautam Narayan, told the court that permissions were denied to the two AAP MLAs on the basis of orders passed by the DDMA, which prohibited large gatherings in view of the prevailing pandemic.