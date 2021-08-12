HC seeks Ramani stand on Akbar’s plea in defamation case

New Delhi

‘Trial court erroneously acquitted scribe despite concluding her charges were defamatory in nature’

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from journalist Priya Ramani on former Union Minister M.J. Akbar’s appeal against a trial court order acquitting her in the criminal defamation case filed by him her tweets accusing him of sexual harassment.

Justice Mukta Gupta posted the case for further hearing on January 13.

Defamatory charges

Senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Geeta Luthra, appearing for Mr. Akbar, argued that the trial court “erroneously” acquitted Ms. Ramani despite concluding that her allegations were defamatory in nature.

Mr. Akbar, in his appeal, stated that the trial court’s judgment “suffers from non-application of mind, which has led to crucial errors”.

“On one hand, while the impugned judgment itself states that the article written by the accused [Ms. Ramani], which was subsequently linked to the complainant [Mr. Akbar], was defamatory, and simultaneously rejects the defence of the accused that only part of the article applied to the complainant and the remainder did not, it ultimately acquits the accused,” the plea said.

“It would follow that the accused, once her argument is rejected and her publication is held to be defamatory, would be convicted. However, the trial court, even after holding as above, has acquitted the accused, without providing adequate reasons for such acquittal,” it added.

#MeToo movement

At the height of the #MeToo movement in 2018, Ms. Ramani had accused Mr. Akbar of sexual harassment. Following Ms. Ramani’s accusation, about dozen former colleagues of Mr. Akbar also came out with different allegations against him.

Days before he resigned from his post of Minister of State for External Affairs in October 2018, Mr. Akbar filed a criminal defamation case against Ms. Ramani citing her open letter published in a magazine and her tweets naming him.

Mr. Akbar had in his criminal defamation complaint claimed that Ms. Ramani’s tweet and her article accusing him of sexual harassment were defamatory, and lowered his reputation. He also said that Ms. Ramani didn’t produce any evidence to prove her story.

However, Ms. Ramani pleaded that truth was her defence in relation to the allegations of sexual harassment against Mr. Akbar. She said her tweet and subsequent article alleging Mr. Akbar of sexual harassment during his previous role as newspaper editor was made in “good faith” and for public good.

Trial court’s ruling

The trial court on February 17 rejected Mr .Akbar’s complaint noting that, “woman has a right to put her grievance at any platform of her choice and even after decades”.

The trial court accepted Ms. Ramani’s argument that she spoke out against Mr. Akbar after two decades of the incident “in public interest and for the public good.”

The court also accepted Ms. Ramani’s contention that Mr. Akbar “is not a man of stellar reputation” on the basis of her testimony and testimony of senior journalist Ghazala Wahab, who too claimed of being sexually harassed by Mr. Akbar.

“Despite how well respected some persons are in the society, they in their personal lives could show extreme cruelty to the females,” the court had observed. The court also acknowledged that the #MeToo movement provided a platform to the women sexually harassed to break their silence and Ms. Ramani was one of such women.