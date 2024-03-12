HC seeks police’s stand on Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea

March 12, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST

The High Court on Monday sought the Delhi police’s response on student activist Sharjeel Imam’s plea seeking bail in connection with a 2020 communal riots case involving charges of sedition and unlawful activities.

Mr. Imam has challenged the February 17 order of a trial court that had rejected his bail application. He has claimed that the trial court wrongly refused to grant him bail even though he has undergone more than half of the maximum sentence that can be awarded to him in case of a conviction.

According to the prosecution, Mr. Imam made objectionable speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019, and at Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019, where he allegedly threatened to cut off Assam and the rest of the Northeast from the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the case was initially registered for the offence of sedition, Section 13 of the UAPA was invoked later. He is in custody in the case since January 28, 2020.

According to Section 436-A of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), a person can be released from custody if he has spent more than half of the maximum sentence prescribed for the offence.

The trial court, while refusing to grant bail to him, ruled that his custody could be extended in “exceptional circumstances” .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.