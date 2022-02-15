HC seeks police’s reply on plea to transfer Chhatrasal Stadium murder case from Rohini Court

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Police to respond to a plea to transfer the trial of the murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankhar at Chhatrasal Stadium here from Rohini court to some other district court.

Justice Mukta Gupta gave the order on a plea by victims and prosecution witnesses in the case seeking transfer of the trial from Rohini district court.

“This Court finds that the only reason taken in the affidavit at page 240 of the paper book as in Para 7 where the petitioners feel more vulnerable while coming near the Rohini Court are due to Chhatrasal Stadium being nearby,” the judge noted in the order.

“A status report will be filed by the State in respect of Para 7 of the additional Affidavit under the signatures of the DCP concerned,” the High Court said while posting the case for further hearing on April 25.

Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar along with others are accused of allegedly assaulting Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar later succumbed to the injuries.

The FIR registered in the case include sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).